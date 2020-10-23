Local authorities and businesses in the North West have announced that they will support Marcus Rashford's campaign to give free school meal vouchers during the holidays.

Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Liverpool City Council and Oldham Council have all announced they will provide food vouchers for children on free school meals during the upcoming half-term break.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham announced 1000 vouchers will be made available whilst Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson has said the council will provide funding for almost 20,000 children in the city.

Marcus Rashford has also retweeted restaurants and cafe's across England that have offered free meals to young people during the holidays.

Earlier this week MPs voted against a Labour motion to extend free school meals until Easter 2021.

In the wake of the defeat, Rashford called on people to “unite” to protect the most vulnerable children after the vote.

Rashford’s petition urging the government to go further in tackling child hunger hit 100,000 signatures just 10 hours after it was launched.

The Manchester United footballer has spoken openly about he and his family relied upon schemes like free school meals as children.

Rashford and his mother both volunteered at a food bank in Greater Manchester earlier this week