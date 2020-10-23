Police appeal to find couple who stole belongings of dying woman

Lancashire Police want to speak to a man and a woman in connection with a distraction burglary that took place whilst an elderly woman was dying.

The incident happened at 3am last Friday morning on Walter Street in Bierfield when a man went out onto the street to get help for his wife.

A man and a woman are reported to have entered the house and offered to telephone an ambulance whilst the man, in his 80s, went upstairs to sit with his wife.

She passed away later that day and her purse and mobile phone were found to be missing shortly after her death.

PC Rob Bayley of Lancashire Police said: "To commit a crime like this on an elderly and vulnerable man in his hour of need is shameful and appalling and we are committed to finding those responsible.

"The male victim believed the offenders, who were passers-by, were helping him by ringing for an ambulance while he went back upstairs to sit by the bedside of his dying wife.

"But it has later transpired that they had in fact helped themselves to a purse, which was on a table in the front room and a mobile phone from inside a handbag, which was down the side of a chair."

Lancashire Police are asking anyone who saw the individuals pictures to get in touch with them on 101.