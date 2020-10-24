£10,000 fine handed out after 50 people party at a Manchester flat

£10,000 fine after Police break up party in Manchester Credit: ITV News

This party was a blatant disregard of the rules and for public health. It is totally unacceptable in the current crisis the whole world is facing and is not what we want our officers to be spending their time doing Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain, GMP

The organiser of a party in Manchester has been handed a £10,000 fixed penalty notice after police closed down the gathering of around 50 people.

Officers were called to reports of a party at a flat on Simpson Street in Angel Meadows at about 11:20pm last night.

Police found around 50 people in the flat along with DJ mixing desks and industrial speakers.

The organiser was handed a £10,000 fine for the breach of coronavirus legislation - one of the first issued since Tier 3 restrictions were introduced.

A total of 52 fines have been handed out since Greater Manchester went into tier 3 restrictions.