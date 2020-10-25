Man dies after crash on the M56

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a crash on the M56 last night.

The collision happened at about 9.45pm near to Junction 3 eastbound.

A 26 year old man who was driving a blue Renault Clio was pronounced dead at the scene. His car had collided with a Highways Maintenance lorry which was stationary on the hard shoulder.

This is a devastating incident and our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this very difficult time Detective Constable Emma Kennedy - GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit

A 57 year-old man and 35 year-old man were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Both have since been discharged. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Police believe a passing motorist could have vital information.