Man dies after crash on the M56
Greater Manchester Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a crash on the M56 last night.
The collision happened at about 9.45pm near to Junction 3 eastbound.
A 26 year old man who was driving a blue Renault Clio was pronounced dead at the scene. His car had collided with a Highways Maintenance lorry which was stationary on the hard shoulder.
This is a devastating incident and our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this very difficult time
A 57 year-old man and 35 year-old man were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Both have since been discharged. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.
Police believe a passing motorist could have vital information.
This is a busy motorway and we believe that there are a number of witnesses who may have dash cam footage or information that can assist us with our enquiries