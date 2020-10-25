Opera singing nurse brings sunshine into patients' lives

Robert Meinardi, a district nurse, takes more than just physical notes when he is out on visits to patients recovering from surgery.

The 36-year-old, who lives in St Helen’s, was particularly in tune with carer Geoff Caddick who was looking after his wife June when Robert made a scheduled visit.

Geoff suspected that the man behind the blue uniform and regulation face mask had hidden talents.

He discovered that Italian-born Robert, who works for with Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, had trained as a singer and performed with Glyndebourne Opera and at Twickenham before becoming a nurse.

Geoff asked Robert if he would help brighten his wife’s day.

Robert then booked June as his final visit of the day and he and Geoff, who has raised thousands of pounds for charity with his own singing talents, surprised her with a duet of the Italian classic O Sole Mio (My Sunshine).

It is important to keep people mentally well while they’re recovering physically. I never talk about my singing unless I was discussing music, or if someone asked, but once I’ve finished my nursing duties, if they ask, I’d always sing a verse or two. Robert Meinardi

Robert said: