A bus driver based at the Runcorn Depot has completed a challenge to walk 150 miles over 7 days to raise money for Trussell Trust Food Banks.

The walk was hard, my legs are in agony, but I’m so glad I did it. I’ve managed to raise over £4000 which is just amazing, and its helped raise awareness of food poverty in the Liverpool City Region Neil Atherton

Neil Atherton has been a bus driver for 20 years and says he was seeing customers and friends struggling to make ends meet in the pandemic.

He decided to walk all of the bus routes that come from his depot in Runcorn, to raise awareness of the importance of food banks and make some money to help support them.

He called the challenge 'Cirque Du Sore Legs'. The routes he walked over 7 days totalled 150 miles, which is the equivalent of walking from Liverpool One Bus Station, to Luton Town Centre.

I’d like to say thank you so much to the people of Merseyside for their enormous generosity and to everyone who supported me along the way. Your encouragement got me through and made me realise that even though times are hard, the unbelievable kindness of the people of Merseyside will get us through the other side Neil Atherton

So far more than £4,000 has been raised through his Just Giving page. The money will go directly to Trussell Trust Food Banks