Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Snow Patrol have been announced as the headliners at Lytham Festival 2021.

Lancashire’s biggest live music festival will take place over five nights in the Main Proms Arena on Lytham Green from Wednesday 30 June to Sunday 04 July.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “We are so incredibly excited to be announcing our full line-up for Lytham Festival 2021."

Lionel Richie and Diana Ross are two of the world’s most iconic artists, there is no bigger British artist right now than Lewis Capaldi, and in Snow Patrol we have one of the most influential bands of the last 20 years. Peter Taylor, Festival Director

“Duran Duran are global superstars. It is no secret that a massive amount of Lytham Festival fans have been asking for them to perform on our lovely Green for more than 10 years, so we can’t wait to welcome them and the whole of this incredible line-up to wonderful Leafy Lytham.”

Snow Patrol Credit: Lytham Festival

Motown legend Diana Ross will be the first headline act on Wednesday June 30. Thursday July 1 will see rapidly rising international star Lewis Capaldi headline the Main Proms Arena. On Friday, Indie rockers Snow Patrol will take to the stage. On Saturday, Lionel Richie will headline and Duran Duran will be the main act on Sunday.

Peter Taylor added:

Live music and entertainment is part of the beating heart of the UK and we plan to make Lytham Festival bigger and better than ever before for 2021. “We have a line-up filled with world-class artists and really cannot wait for June 30th when can all celebrate together and return to Lytham Green. Peter Taylor