Harry Styles says his new Manchester investment 'feels like coming home'

Harry Styles has invested in a new live music arena in Manchester.

The Co-op Live venue, which will have a capacity of 23,500, is scheduled to open in 2023 after gaining planning permission in September.

The 26-year-old musician will be "actively involved in the development of the project", according to Oak View Group (OVG), the company which is building the arena.

Styles said: "I'm incredibly proud and excited to be partnering with OVG on their plans for Co-op Live.

"Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people, and I couldn't be happier being involved in this project.

"It very much feels like coming home.

"I was drawn to this project on every level, from the opportunities it brings, to the contribution it will make to the city, and, most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester.

"It's just another sign that this amazing city continues to grow."

The £350 million project will create 3,500 jobs during construction and a further 1,000 jobs once the venue opens, according to OVG.

Francesca Bodie, OVG's president of business development, said: "There's no artist in the world right now better placed than Harry to advise us on delivering a first-class experience for visitors and artists at Co-op Live.

"We're focusing on building one of the world's best arenas in Manchester and Harry's advice and consultation is going to be invaluable as we work to deliver that."

The venue will be built in the Eastlands area of the city and will continue the regeneration of the area started by the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

The venue was named Co-op Live after OVG partnered with retail giant Co-op to develop the site on the Etihad campus.

Styles' first job was delivering newspapers for a Co-op shop as a teenager, according to OVG.

Last month, the Watermelon Sugar singer postponed all of his planned performances for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.