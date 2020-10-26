Meet the Salford family making see through masks to help them lipread

Report by Elaine Willcox

Now that we are all being encouraged to wear face coverings in shops and public spaces, a family from Salford say they've been forced to make their own see through masks to help them lipread.

Justine Bate from Eccles has had orders from around the world from teachers, health and social care workers.

She's hoping to attract the attention of Prince William and Kate and celebrities to raise awareness during the pandemic.

