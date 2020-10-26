North West coastal towns to receive millions in government aid money

Two coastal towns in the North West are to receive millions of pounds in government aid.

Blackpool is being offered a Town Deal worth up to £39.5m while Barrow has been offered £25m.

It's part of a landmark £3.6 billion Government scheme aimed at levelling up local economies and creating jobs by investing in transport, infrastructure and skills.

The money in Blackpool will be used to implement creative local plans, drawing on the area’s rich cultural heritage to generate more opportunity and prosperity. These include updating Blackpool’s much-loved illuminations, which attracts 4 million visitors and brings in £284m a year to the local economy.

The funding could also be put towards the further development of the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone, creating new jobs, improving local transport links and attracting businesses to the area.

In Barrow, the money will be used to make the place more attractive for young people to live and work, by supporting a range of projects such as a housing renewal programme which would see unloved spaces refurbished to create new high-quality homes.

The area is set to benefit from investment in projects such as Barrow Learning Quarter which will include both a University Campus and a Skills Hub, ensuring that people are able to gain the skills that local businesses need.

Local plans to make Barrow cleaner and greener could also be funded, including the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure project, which could see cycle routes introduced at key areas around town, including at Abbey Road, the A590 and the A5087.

Work is now underway to confirm the final funding amount and get deals in place so much needed regeneration projects can begin.

The Towns Fund will play a fundamental role in the local recovery of areas from the pandemic. Ministers will remain in conversation with local leaders over the appropriate coronavirus alert levels for their areas, including any further support that might be required.

Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government, Luke Hall said:

“We are levelling up towns across the country, unlocking their full potential by helping to build stronger and more resilient local economies and communities.''