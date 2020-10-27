The graves of Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd have been defaced by vandals who are believed to have scrawled 'offensive' graffiti on their headstones.Both Liverpool celebrities are buried at Allerton Cemetery, which was targeted overnight.Sir Ken's headstone has now had to be removed from his final resting place in order to be further cleaned, while Cilla's headstone was able to be repaired on site.

Ken Dodd's headstone has been removed Credit: Picture by Andy Stenning of the space where Ken Dodd's headstone was in Allerton Cemetery

It understood both families have been made aware of the vandalism, and Liverpool City Council is working to carry out repairs in a timely manner.Sir Ken died on March 18, 2018, aged 90, at the same home in Knotty Ash in which he was born and raised. He was laid to rest, alongside his mother Sarah and father Arthur, in a private burial service at Allerton Cemetery.

Singer and TV presenter, Cilla Black was buried just feet from her parents’ graves, and her headstone is a marble memorial which describes her as a “devoted mother and grandmother”.Cilla passed away in August 2015, aged 72, and her headstone carries her name ‘Cilla Black OBE’ above the single word: “Singer”.

Cilla Black's gravestone

The headstone also gives her full name, Priscilla Maria Veronica Willis, nee White, and gives her date of birth and death: May 27, 1943 and August 1, 2015.It reads: “Beloved wife of Bobby, Devoted mother and grandmother. She celebrated life to the living of it and loved to entertain.”The headstone also features lyrics from some of Cilla’s most famous songs, Step Inside Love, Alfie and You’re My World.Cilla died from a stroke at her villa in Spain. Her funeral was held at St Mary’s Church, Woolton - where she married her late husband Bobby Willis in 1969.Shortly after her burial, Cilla’s grave was targeted by cruel thieves who stole a bronze plaque inscribed with her name.