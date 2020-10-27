Coronation Street has revealed the new Summer Spellman

The character of Summer Spellman in Coronation Street has been recast.

Matilda Freeman previously played the part but after she left the soap earlier this year Summer will now be played by Harriet Bibby.

The character will return to TV screens next month when she comes back to Weatherfield after staying with her grandmother.

Matilda Freeman left the role earlier in the year. Credit: ITV

Bibby, lived in Wigan for several years before recently moving to Manchester has previously starred in Doctors and Brassic.

I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. My family have watched the show for years and I already feel part of the family. Matilda has wished me good luck, which was lovely. I'm looking forward to bringing Summer's sass and sparkle to the screen. Harriet Bibby

Summer is the adopted daughter of Drew Spellman and, after his diagnosis with terminal cancer, she began splitting her time between her legal guardians - Billy Mayhew and Todd Grimshaw - and her grandmother.

Freeman said: "I'd like to say thank you to my second family - the cast, crew and viewers who have supported me during my time on the cobbles.

"After three and a half lovely years I felt it was time for a change and I'm excited to be starting that chapter with a new role."

Harriet with her cast mates

Coronation Street will celebrate its 60th anniversary later this year.

The programme, the world's longest-running TV soap according to Guinness World Records, will celebrate the milestone on December 9th.