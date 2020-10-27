The Wanted's Tom Parker has become a father for the second time just weeks after revealing he has an inoperable brain tumour, bandmate Max George has revealed.

Parker and his wife Kelsey Hardwick also have a 15-month-old daughter.

George, who is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, told ITV's Lorraine: "I spoke to him yesterday, he's doing good, he's doing great."

Kelsey gave birth to their second child last week. He's a fighter Tom, Tom will be alright. If he's watching by the way, I love you all. Max George

Parker, 32, announced earlier this month that he has begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy in the hope of prolonging his life.

He wrote on Instagram: "There's no easy way to say this but I've sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I'm already undergoing treatment.

"We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

"It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone's love and support we are going to beat this."

Parker told OK! magazine that his wife was unable to be in the hospital with him when he was given the diagnosis, because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Tom Parker Instagram post

"They pulled the curtain around my bed and said 'It's a brain tumour...'

"I was in shock. It's stage four glioblastoma and they've said it's terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven't processed it."

Hardwick told OK!: "They rang me and told me over the phone. They said, 'it's a tumour and it's worst-case scenario'.

"They also told us it was inoperable and what the treatment would be. I was in a complete state."

The Wanted formed in 2009, with Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness.