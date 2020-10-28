Video report by Mel Barham

A teenager from Lancashire with a rare spinal condition is set to fly to Turkey next week for life-changing surgery after reaching her fundraising target.

Imogen Bridge's family were inundated with support from viewers of Granada Reports after she appeared on the programme two weeks ago.

Imogen needed to have the surgery within two months as if it was left any longer she would have grown too much for it to have been effective.

She said: "I'm really happy because I get to go. I just didn't know what to think because there was so much money coming in at once."

Her mother Mel said that she quite really believed that it would happen and that they are thrilled that Imogen has the chance to