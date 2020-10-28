Man in hospital after suspected Salford shooting

Police have sealed off a street in Greater Manchester after a man turned up at hospital last night with a suspected gunshot wound.

Kintyre Avenue in Salford was cordoned off this morning with several police vehicles are at the scene, the victim, a man in his 30s, is still in hospital with what are thought to be non-life-threatening injuries.

It is understood police have been at the scene since Tuesday evening following reports of a firearm's discharge.

A spokesperson Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers are currently outside an address on Kintyre Avenue in Weaste after a man arrived at hospital with a suspected gunshot wound at around 5.40pm yesterday.

"A cordon is in place and a specialist scene examination is due to take place later today."

Police have said that no arrests have currently been made and are asking anyone with any information to contact them 0161 856 5976 or 101 quoting incident number 1932.