Salford Red Devils have advised the Super League governing body that they also do not have enough players available to play Warrington on Friday and will forfeit the fixture.

The Rugby League club only had 13 players available for the fixture, including loan players and players that had been promoted from the academy.

A Super League statement said: "Salford Red Devils have informed Super League and the RFL that they are unable to fulfil Friday's scheduled Betfred Super League fixture with Warrington Wolves due to player availability issues.

"Warrington Wolves, under competition rules governing forfeited fixtures, will be awarded a 24-0 victory.

"The matter will be referred to the RFL's Compliance Department for further consideration.

"In the meantime, Super League continues to explore fixture rescheduling options in light of this morning's announcements."