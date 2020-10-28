St Helens scarecrow competition raises thousands for local hospice

Video report by Paul Crone

The people of St Helens have been taking part in a scarecrow competition to raise money for the Willowbrook Hospice.

Over 800 scarecrows have popped up across the borough with residents paying £5 to the hospice for each one, raising £16,000.

The competition was set up by Amanda Fieldhouse, who said that she originally wanted to raise £500 for Willowbrook, which has been struggling to raise money during the pandemic.

The corporate director of the hospice, Alun Owen, said: "The costs of running a hospice are very high, as you can imagine. We've had to close all our shops and they've only just re-opened in the past few weeks.

"So we're just trying to conserve the penny's and this will really help us to continue running important services for the people of St Helens and Knowsley."

