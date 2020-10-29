Blackpool Council says it is formulating a package of aid to help local businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector which have been hit by lockdown restrictions.

The Council says the plan is being finalised and details are expected to be announced over the next few days.

The measures are designed to support those that have had to close due to pandemic lockdown restrictions as well as those that have remained open, but which have suffered serious losses as a result of a dramatic downturn in trade.

The Council says it will also use its business support services to enable businesses to access the government support announced by the Chancellor last week, including the extension of the Job Support and Self-Employment Income Support Schemes.