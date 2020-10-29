Bobby Ball: Entertainment industry reacts to death of Oldham comic

The entertainment industry has been reacting to the news that Bobby Ball has died at the age of 76 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ball was one half of the Oldham comedy duo, Cannon & Ball, and also starred in several sitcoms including Not Going Out, Last of the Summer Wine, Benidorm and Heartbeat, his death was announced by his manager this morning.

Ball’s wife Yvonne said: “I will always miss him, he was so joyful, full of fun and mischievous.”

Tommy Cannon said: “Rock on, my good friend, I can’t believe this, I’m devastated.”

Qdos Pantomimes tweeted: "It's a very sad day in Pantoland as we mark the passing of our much-loved friend, the legendary Bobby Ball. His comic and pantomime legacy will never be forgotten and we send our deepest condolences to his beloved family, and, of course, his best pal Tommy."

Comedian Jason Manford tweeted to say he was "heartbroken" about the passing of such a "hilarious" man.

There have been other tributes made to the comedian on social media including by comedian Diane Morgan who starred alongside Ball in The Cockerfields.

During lockdown, he teamed up with Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to front a video called 'Together We'll Be Okay' named after Cannon & Ball's famous theme tune to boost the morale of NHS staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bobby later died at the same Blackpool hospital and his wife has praised staff there for their care.

Ball was a patron of the local NHS Blue Skies charity and the couple recently organised a variety event which raised £30,000 towards the development of the dementia garden at Clifton Hospital, Lytham, Lancashire.

Ball was born Robert Harper on January 28, 1944, in Oldham, Lancashire and met Cannon, real name Thomas Derbyshire, while he was working in a factory as a welder.

After the success of The Cannon And Ball Show, he appeared in a string of TV series including as Lenny in Last Of The Summer Wine from 2005 to 2008.

He also played Topsy Turner in Heartbeat and appeared in Mount Pleasant, Benidorm and The Cockfields.

Ball played Lee Mack's troublesome father Frank in the BBC One sitcom Not Going Out since 2009 and in 2012 competed in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

He is survived by two sons, Robert and Darren, with his first wife Joan Lynn, as well as his daughter Joanne with Yvonne Nugent.

The couple, who have been living in Lytham, Lancashire, and have been married for 46 years, have 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.