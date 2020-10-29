Bobby Ball - Tommy Cannon 'devastated' at loss of double act partner

Tommy Cannon has said he is "devastated" following the death of his comedy partner Bobby Ball at the age of 76.

The comedian, actor and author had been in hospital with breathing problems and tested positive for Covid-19.

He died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on October 28 at around 9.30pm.

Tommy told ITV News that he can't get to grips with the fact that Bobby has died.

He said: "I keep thinking that he's going to be calling me any minute now and deep down I know that he's not."

Bobby and Tommy met whilst working at a welding factory, with Tommy saying that Bobby was the first one to speak to him out of 500 men who worked there.

The duo began performing at working men's clubs in and around Oldham before hosting their own ITV show: The Cannon & Ball show between 1979 and 1988.

Credit: PA

Tommy said that he will miss Bobby's companionship and the things they did together adding that he was the "shining light" of their partnership.

"He always seemed to walk into any room and people would laugh and smile, and that's a gift," he said.

"There's not many comics or comedians that have that presence and Bobby had it all.

"I know one thing for sure, I'm going to see him again, I don't know when but I am."Ball is survived by two sons, Robert and Darren, with his first wife Joan Lynn, as well as his daughter Joanne with Yvonne Nugent.

The couple, who have been living in Lytham, Lancashire, and have been married for 46 years, have 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.