Ellesmere Port charity operating 7 days a week to help people's mental health

Video report by Anna Youssef

A charity in Ellesmere Port is offering a new service seven days a week in a bid to make sure that people who are suffering with their mental health don't fall through the cracks.

The UK lockdown has had a major impact on people's mental health and experts are warning that patients could fall through the cracks with services overstretched.

Flynn's Port in The Storm has said that it wants to offer people a safe haven if they are having a mental health crisis.

Barbara Flynn-Southern, who is the driving force behind the project, has said they are working 24 hours a day to open as every day they are not open is "another potential life lost".

She's dealt with three people in crisis in the last few months outside of her work as a charity officer.

As well as trained counsellors, the site will offer a fully equipped gym and a range of holistic treatments.

The site is set to open on November 2 and will offer services 10am-10pm, seven days a week.