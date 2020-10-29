Fifth person charged in connection with death of Wigan man outside church

A fifth person has been charged with the murder of a man outside a church.

Lewis Peake, 21, of Little Lever, Bolton, was charged with joint enterprise murder and conspiracy to rob following the death of Steven McMyler, 34, outside Wigan Parish Church on August 6, Greater Manchester Police said.

Two boys, aged 13 and 17 and both from Merseyside, have already been charged with murder along with Jordan Short, 19, and Michael Wilson, 20, both from Kirkby.

Emergency services were called to the church, on Bishopgate, shortly before 7.50pm on August 6 and Mr McMyler was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute, his family said he was "a popular lad" who had "a heart of gold".

Peake was due to appear at Wigan Magistrates' Court on Thursday.