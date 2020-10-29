Anti-Semitism "permeated" the Labour Party at all levels, Jewish ex-MP Luciana Berger has claimed.

She told BBC Radio Five Live on Thursday that she had tried to "engage" with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn about the issue in the past.

Ms Berger said: "The anti-Semitism permeated the Labour Party from the very top, right through to the very, very bottom.

"Many things happened that should never have occurred."

A report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission found that The Labour Party was "responsible for unlawful acts" of anti-Semitic discrimination and harassment.

Speaking about Mr Corbyn, she added: "I can only reflect on my own experience of trying to engage with him personally and the team around him, my own experience of what I was on the receiving end of from Labour Party members and people who did things in his name.

"I brought that to his attention in the very last meeting he and I had at the end of 2017, and yet that continued."

Ms Berger was the MP for Liverpool Wavertree from 2010- 2019 and was the parliamentary chair of the Jewish Labour Movement from 2017 till her resignation from the party in February 2019.

She resigned from the party over its handling of anti-semitism in 2019 along with several other MPs before standing in the 2019 election as a Liberal Democrat.