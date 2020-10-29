Man convicted of killed housemate in Ellesmere Port knife attack

A 22-year-old man has been convicted of murdering his housemate in Ellesmere Port.

Arkadiusz Kaczmarek denied stabbing 47-year-old Slawomir Kulesza to death in the home they shared on May 1, after they had both been drinking.

Kaczmarek claimed that he was so drunk on the night that dad-of-one Slawomir was killed that he has no memory of what took place.

However, a jury found Kaczmarek guilty of murder following a nine-day trial at Chester Crown Court - he will be sentenced tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Kate Tomlinson, who led the investigation on behalf of Cheshire Constabulary’s Major Investigation Team, said: "The strength of the evidence gathered by my team of officers as part of this case left the jury with no doubt that Arkadiusz Kaczmarek was guilty of the murdering his housemate.

"He subjected Slawomir to a horrific degree of violence, stabbing him with a kitchen knife multiple times, including through the side of his head into his brain and through his heart."

CCTV footage captured Kaczmarek walking around with a knife in his hands on the night of the murder.

He was then spotted by a police vehicle with blood on his clothes - the blood on Kaczmarek and the knife was that of Slawomir's.

Both of Polish descent, Kaczmarek and Slawomir first met in February when the former moved into the two-storey mid-terrace house in Blakemere Court.

On the night of the killing, Friday 1 May, they had gone to a convenience store together and bought a bottle of vodka.