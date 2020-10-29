Merseyside group demand Covid testing for relatives of care home residents

Video report by Ashley Derricott

A group of people in Merseyside are asking the government to approve coronavirus testing for the relatives of care home residents so that they can visit their loved ones.

Thousands of older people in care homes are not allowed to have face to face contact with their relatives out of fear of a repeat of the spread of the virus that was seen in care homes earlier this year.

However, the group, called Rights for Residents, says banning visits is inhumane and poses another deadly threat to health.

Don Hurst hasn't been able to see his wife, apart from through the window, since care homes were locked down at the beginning of March.

He said: "Well I love her that much I can't live without her. She means everything to me. Everything. I can't even speak to her now.

"She's looking at me and thinking it's my fault. Behind the window and I'm giving her a kiss like that on the window and she's giving me a kiss. I just can't cope with it, it's not normal."

The Department for Health and Social Care told ITV News that over a billion pounds was being provided for infection control and testing - but only for care home residents and staff.

Diane Mayhew, of Rights for Residents, said: "If the government were to grant key worker status with the same access to tests as the staff then why would it be any different for relatives?

"We're not suggesting that care homes open the doors and let people flock in. We're saying that this needs to be done in a safe, managed way."

With large parts of the North West now in Tier 3 restrictions, it is unclear when people will be able to visit their loved ones again.