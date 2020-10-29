Police say they found a man dead at a farm in Heywood, Greater Manchester, after they were called to reports of a burglary at the property.

Officers say that the man suffered a 'medical episode' when he went to investigate the break in.

Police were called to the incident at Collop Gate Farm off Manchester Road at around 11.15 last night. Paramedics tried to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers attended and found a man - one of the owners - had subsequently suffered what is believed to have been a medical episode. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly died a short time later. Greater Manchester Police Statement

Police at the scene at Collop Gate farm Credit: Manchester Evening News