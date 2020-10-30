The sons of Bobby Ball have said they have been "overwhelmed" by the tributes to their father since his death and added "we can never fill his shoes".

The Cannon & Ball comedian died in hospital on October 28 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Rob Harper, who is part of the double act The Harper Brothers with his brother Darren, told ITV's Good Morning Britain:

I was FaceTiming him every day, three times a day while he was in hospital, before he took a decline, he was laughing and joking with the nurses, he was his usual self, getting the nurses and saying 'Have you met your new mother?' and that is what he was doing. And then unfortunately he declined, he went in the wrong direction. Rob Harper, Bobby Ball's son

He and his brother Darren said they had performed with their father only shortly before he became ill.