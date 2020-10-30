Celebrating Halloween in 2020

Video report by Zoe Muldoon

Like many things, Halloween is going to look a little different this year.

Trick or Treating isn't allowed under tier 3 restrictions.

But one community in Urmston in Manchester has made sure that the usual tradition of dressing up and collecting treats hasn't gone a miss.

What are the restrictions on Halloween celebrations in England?

Tier 3 (Very high alert)

Unfortunately, if you live in a Tier 3 area, you and your children will have to stay indoors, carving pumpkins rather than venture out the house looking for sweets because trick or treating will be banned.

Asked about the prospect of the favourite Halloween pastime being banned this year, Boris Johnson's official spokesman said: "If you're in a 'Very High' alert level then you cannot mix with other households indoors or in private outdoor spaces. "

As trick or treating involves knocking on someone's front door, it is safe to assume you would be on their private property by doing so, therefore it breaks the rules.

Tier 2 (High alert)

If you live in the 'high' alert level, you're in luck when it comes to Halloween - unless you don't like sharing your sweets when trick or treaters knock on your the door.

In Tier 2, outdoor household mixing is permitted, so long as it involves six or less people and takes place outdoors, then trick or treating is allowed.

The rule on private outdoor spaces does not apply in Tier 2, meaning children will be allowed to knock on doors if there aren't more than six of them.

The PM's spokesman said: "If you're in a High Covid alert level then the rule of six applies in private gardens and outdoor spaces but households must not mix indoors."

Tier 1 (Medium alert)

If you live in a medium alert level, trick or treating is allowed in groups of six or less.

People would even be allowed to step into someone's house to wait while they count out their change (if your outfit is good enough for a monetary reward!).

The prime minister's spokesman said: "In terms of the Medium alert level, you can meet indoors and outdoors in groups of no more than six people.