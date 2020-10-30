Film looking at relationship between Bill Shankly and Matt Busby released this weekend
Video report by Chris Hall
Sir Matt Busby, Bill Shankly and Jock Stein all made history at their respective clubs of Manchester United, Liverpool and Celtic.
A new film released this weekend called 'The Three Kings' looks at how their upbringing shaped that success - all three managers were born within 30 miles of each other in Glasglow.
Despite Shankly and Busby managing arch-rival clubs, they shared a great friendship.
Both men are synonymous with building Liverpool and Manchester United into successful football clubs, with both managers guiding their teams to European and domestic trophies.