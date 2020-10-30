Most hospital trusts in Greater Manchester could exceed critical care capacity by next week, according to a leaked report.

The internal NHS document, leaked to The Independent, shows a worst case scenario of 371 patients needing intensive care beds by November 30.

The figure would be 100 more than the current capacity, although hospitals are able to increase the number of intensive care beds they have in use.

According to the report, most of Greater Manchester's hospital trusts, apart from Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT), had breached 90% of their intensive care capacity and were due to exceed full capacity next week.

But it said there had been a fall in admissions for MFT in the most recent week, indicating the curve may flatten.

The report said it aimed to predict bed demand from Covid-19 patients "in order to optimise usage of beds across the region and maintain as much business-as-usual as possible".

it is important to say firstly that we are able to increase the number of HDU/ITU beds significantly above the 'normal' number if we need to. Secondly, that our hospitals are working together.....to ensure there is hospital care for those who need it anywhere in the city region, and thirdly, that we are working collectively to minimise the risk of having to defer people's treatment... Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership spokesman

This week, the Nightingale Hospital for the North West, in the Manchester Central conference centre, reopened for non-Covid patients to receive support including therapy and social care assessments before being discharged.