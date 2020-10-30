Public Health bosses in Liverpool have welcomed a drop in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-29.

Figures which have been released today show that the total number of confirmed cases in the city in the last seven days is 2,044 – which is a decrease of 739 on the previous week. However, the rate remains high at 410.4 per 100,000 population.

Officials also say that most businesses in the city seem to be sticking to safety guidelines. Following 996 unannounced visits by the city council’s licensing team between 14th and 24th October, 99% of the businesses were found to be compliant.

But they are warning the public not to be complacent so that they can try and continue the downward trend, particularly around Halloween activities ahead of the weekend. They're reminding people that though people from the same household can take walks to go pumpkin spotting around their neighbourhoods, but in line with Tier 3 restrictions, trick or treating unfortunately cannot take place.