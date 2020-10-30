Man jailed for murdering housemate in Ellesmere Port
A 22-year-old man has been jailed for murdering his housemate in Ellesmere Port.
During his trial Arkadiusz Kaczmarek had denied stabbing 47-year-old Slawomir Kulesza to death in the home they shared in Blakemere Court.
Kaczmarek claimed that he was so drunk on the night that father-of-two Slawomir was killed that he has no memory of what took place.
However, a jury found Kaczmarek guilty of murder following a nine-day trial at Chester Crown Court, deliberating for less than an hour.
He has been was jailed for life and will have to serve a minimum period of 19 years in prison.
This was a drink fuelled frenzied attack and a truly heinous offence. He (Slawomir) tried desperately to get away from you, putting his hands up. It must have been a terrible thing for him, with the many blows you inflicted on him
The strength of the evidence gathered by my team of officers as part of this case left the jury with no doubt that Arkadiusz Kaczmarek was guilty of murdering his housemate. He subjected Slawomir to a horrific degree of violence, stabbing him with a kitchen knife multiple times....It was a vicious and sustained assault and Kaczmarek then left Slawomir dead or dying on their kitchen floor...