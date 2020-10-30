A 22-year-old man has been jailed for murdering his housemate in Ellesmere Port.

During his trial Arkadiusz Kaczmarek had denied stabbing 47-year-old Slawomir Kulesza to death in the home they shared in Blakemere Court.

Kaczmarek claimed that he was so drunk on the night that father-of-two Slawomir was killed that he has no memory of what took place.

However, a jury found Kaczmarek guilty of murder following a nine-day trial at Chester Crown Court, deliberating for less than an hour.

He has been was jailed for life and will have to serve a minimum period of 19 years in prison.

Slawomir Kulesza Credit: Cheshire Police

This was a drink fuelled frenzied attack and a truly heinous offence. He (Slawomir) tried desperately to get away from you, putting his hands up. It must have been a terrible thing for him, with the many blows you inflicted on him His Honour Judge (HHJ) Steven Everett