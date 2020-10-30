A police investigation has been launched after a baby went intocardiac arrest and died in south Manchester.Emergency services were called to Shayfield Drive in Wythenshawe after an 11-month-old baby was reported to be ill.

Paramedics contacted police to report that the boy's heart had stopped beating.

Just before 10am on Tuesday 27 October 2020, police were called by paramedics responding to reports a baby had gone into cardiac arrest at a property on Shayfield Drive, Manchester. An 11-month-old boy was taken to hospital and sadly died. An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. No arrests have been made. Greater Manchester Police spokesperson