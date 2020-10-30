The Environment Agency has warned communities across the North West to check their flood defences, and be prepared to take action, after heavy rain was forecast over the next few days.

The Agency says that a yellow weather warning is in place for the whole of the region, with the heaviest rainfall expected across the hills of Cumbria and Lancashire.

The Environment Agency is installing temporary flood barriers in Ribchester and Billington in Lancashire. It says that they are there as a precautionary measure to provide reassurance to the community and protect people and properties from any potential high river levels.

Successive bouts of heavy and persistent rainfall could bring surface water and river flooding to communities across parts of northern England from today and into early next week. River flooding is possible from Friday onwards, with continuous rainfall possibly leading to an escalation of the flood risk in the coming days. There is also a chance of localised flooding from tomorrow Environment Agency spokesperson