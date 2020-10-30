The founder of a Facebook support group for people who have undergone mastectomies said she faces a "constant battle" with the social network to keep it open.

Jay Walker, who runs the Mastectomy Network page, said several images have been taken down from the website, despite mastectomy photos being within Facebook's community guidelines.

We regularly have images removed for containing 'nudity or sexual activity', despite mastectomy images being included within the community standards ... We have been warned that if we continue to post images that are against community standards, the support group and page will be restricted or permanently deleted. Jay Walker

She noted that instances of photos being removed have taken place in October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Ms Walker, 41, who has run the Mastectomy Network Facebook and Instagram pages for four years, said the restrictions have made it harder for people to find the group using the site's search function.

Jay says that the images she posts are within Facebook guidelines Credit: ITV Granada

The public page posts that used to reach thousands now barely reaches 100 people....as we are banned from advertising our group because our 'logo and service depicts nudity or sexual activity'.... It's such a waste...of energy that could be used towards helping people. Jay Walker

Ms Walker said the aim of the support group is to "normalise" the surgery following her own planned mastectomy four years ago.

She had a preventative mastectomy due to a suspected genetic abnormality and thus was not permitted to post in breast cancer support groups.

Ms Walker has since brought people who have undergone the surgery together, claiming "anyone who's had a mastectomy is welcome".