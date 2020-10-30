There are growing fears that more jobs could be put at risk once the government's furlough scheme ends tomorrow.

It will be replaced by a less generous job support scheme from November 1st.

Nearly one in every 13 workers in the UK may have been on furlough as of mid-October.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics showed 7.5% of the workforce was receiving support from the Government between October 5 and 18, which would be equivalent to more than two million people.

The figures are experimental and based on reports from trading businesses who responded to an ONS survey.

This is a sharp fall from June 1 to 14, when 29.5% of the country's workers were benefitting from the scheme, while the number of jobs furloughed peaked at 8.9 million in early May.

Between March and August the Government covered 80% of the salaries of all employees who had been furloughed, with no cost to the employer under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

But from the beginning of September, employers had to step in to cover 10% of the funding, up to a maximum of #312.50 a month. In October, this employer contribution doubled.

The furlough scheme will be replaced with the less generous Job Support Scheme on November 1, and will cover employees doing 20% of their usual work who will receive at least 73% of their usual pay.

The amount employers are required to pay to top up their wages is 5% of unworked hours.

Blackpool is already the worst hit area of the country, as the seaside town struggles to attract visitors.

But with much of the North West now in Tier 3 restrictions, many businesses will be wondering if the new job support scheme will be enough to save jobs as Mel Barham reports.