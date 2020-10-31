Buses had their windows smashed and emergency services came under attack in a spate of so-called Mischief Night incidents.

Seven Arriva buses in Wirral had their windows smashed after stones were hurled at them, causing around £4,000 worth of damage. Though there were passengers on board there are no reports of any injuries.

Elsewhere fire crews were attacked by a large group of youths in the Spekearea at around 7.30pm last night. A group of between 20 and 30 people threw missiles at the crew when they attended a bonfire in the park on Blackrod Avenue. A fire engine was also attacked with eggs which meant it had to be removed from service so the windscreen could be cleaned.

Merseyside Police say they attended a number of incidents, including reportsdamage had been caused to vehicles and houses in the Maghull area. When officers arrived youths threw stones at the police vehicle. A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

But overall police say that the number of incidents was down.