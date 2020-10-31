Spate of 'Mischief Night' incidents on Merseyside

  • Granada
Buses had windows smashed Credit: Liverpool Echo Syndication

Buses had their windows smashed and emergency services came under attack in a spate of so-called Mischief Night incidents.

Seven Arriva buses in Wirral had their windows smashed after stones were hurled at them, causing around £4,000 worth of damage. Though there were passengers on board there are no reports of any injuries.

Elsewhere fire crews were attacked by a large group of youths in the Spekearea at around 7.30pm last night. A group of between 20 and 30 people threw missiles at the crew when they attended a bonfire in the park on Blackrod Avenue. A fire engine was also attacked with eggs which meant it had to be removed from service so the windscreen could be cleaned.

Merseyside Police say they attended a number of incidents, including reportsdamage had been caused to vehicles and houses in the Maghull area. When officers arrived youths threw stones at the police vehicle. A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

But overall police say that the number of incidents was down.

The Halloween and Bonfire Night period is a typically busy time for all emergency services, and this year we have the added element of enforcing Covid-19 restrictions. Despite a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage yesterday, we saw an overall decrease in calls compared with the same period last year....but we will continue to take swift action.

Chief Inspector Peter Clark, Merseyside Police