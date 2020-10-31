A woman who was given only three minutes to live at her birth is celebrating her 60th birthday.

Born with thalidomide Teresa Smith has severe disabilities and is confined to awheelchair.

It is due to the side effects of the drug Thalidomide, prescribed to pregnant women to combat morning sickness.

Teresa Smith was born with disabilities due to the side effects of Thalidomide Credit: Teresa Smith and Liverpool Echo Syndication

My mother was looking forward to having her second baby and she opted to have me at home. However, the plan of normal pregnancy did not quite aspire to what my mother thought would be a wholesome baby to be delivered. I was born with short arms and no legs and later diagnosed as a Thalidomide baby. In the 1960s there were no scans so this was a big shock to the midwife and the doctor. Teresa Smith

Now Teresa is leading a campaign for a permanent memorial to be createdin Liverpool to honour all of the Thalidomide babies who failed tosurvive childbirth.