Woman given three minutes to live at birth celebrates 60th birthday
A woman who was given only three minutes to live at her birth is celebrating her 60th birthday.
Born with thalidomide Teresa Smith has severe disabilities and is confined to awheelchair.
It is due to the side effects of the drug Thalidomide, prescribed to pregnant women to combat morning sickness.
My mother was looking forward to having her second baby and she opted to have me at home. However, the plan of normal pregnancy did not quite aspire to what my mother thought would be a wholesome baby to be delivered. I was born with short arms and no legs and later diagnosed as a Thalidomide baby. In the 1960s there were no scans so this was a big shock to the midwife and the doctor.
Now Teresa is leading a campaign for a permanent memorial to be createdin Liverpool to honour all of the Thalidomide babies who failed tosurvive childbirth.
There is one more task I would like to complete in Liverpool and that is to have a memorial for all the Thalidomide babies who didn't survive. I am thrilled to have reached 60...considering I wasn't supposed to be surviving. My mum passed away in April at the age of 94 and I was able to tell her on her deathbed that we were both survivors and the makers of the Thalidomide drug hadn't beaten us.