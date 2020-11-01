Cavern brings live music back to the stage

The iconic Cavern Club is embarking on a brand new venture which will bring live music back to the Cavern stage.

The Cavern Live programme launches today with performances by talented and much-missed resident musicians, streamed online live from Liverpool’s world famous cellar club for ten hours a day, seven days a week.

The new digital programme is being funded by half of a £525,000 grant that The Cavern was awarded in October as a part of the Government’s £1.57 billion Cultural Recovery Fund.

Cavern director Jon Keats said: “Musicians, technicians and crew in the music and entertainment industry are suffering greatly during this pandemic. Whilst we can’t offer a live audience at our venues, we’re pleased to be able to provide many of our talented resident artists and sound technicians an opportunity to work through this difficult time."

Cavern resident musician Paul Kappa said: “Streaming has become a valuable medium for musicians to carry on performing in these most difficult of circumstances. The Cavern has been in my blood, ever since I was starting out, in Mathew Street as a 17-year old. It feels as if I'm able to 'go home' again, even if it's in a virtual way."

Streaming will begin on The Cavern’s Facebook page from 12pm on Monday 2nd November.