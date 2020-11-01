More call outs over Halloween say Merseyside Police
Merseyside Police say they've seen an increase in the number of callouts on Halloween over last year.
The force recorded 861 emergency and non-emergency calls between 2pm and 11pm yesterday. This was up from 768, or an increase of 12.1% on the same period in 2019.
Figures show that anti-social behaviour and criminal damage cases saw a rise of 48.8%, which the force says can largely be attributed to the fact that the anti-social behaviour figures include Covid-19 related incidents and breaches. Reports of criminal damage alone decreased by 28.9%.
This year it’s especially important that everyone acts responsibly and abides by government restrictions and thankfully, the overwhelming majority of our communities have done so over the weekend, for which I would like to thank them. It is disappointing that a small minority have engaged in anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and breaching restrictions over the weekend