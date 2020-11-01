Merseyside Police say they've seen an increase in the number of callouts on Halloween over last year.

The force recorded 861 emergency and non-emergency calls between 2pm and 11pm yesterday. This was up from 768, or an increase of 12.1% on the same period in 2019.

Figures show that anti-social behaviour and criminal damage cases saw a rise of 48.8%, which the force says can largely be attributed to the fact that the anti-social behaviour figures include Covid-19 related incidents and breaches. Reports of criminal damage alone decreased by 28.9%.