Greater Manchester Police has dispersed an illegal rave near Wigan.

Police say that three hundred people were at the gathering outside of Wigan last night.

They were called to the site near Glazebury shortly before nine o'clock last night by the landowner.

Officers dispersed the crowd and many people crossed nearby railway lines, despite police advice.

Two men were arrested and a woman treated for injuries she sustained at the site.

Police say that seven of their vehicles were damaged.

This event was unacceptable and a blatant disregard of, not only restrictions for COVID-19 and the safety of others, but also the safety of those present as we saw serious examples over the summer period of the dangers posed by attending such events...Thankfully our officers, alongside supporting resources from Cheshire, BTP, NPAS and Network Rail were able to put a swift end to the event Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, Greater Manchester Police

In a separate incident Lancashire police dispersed a gathering at Hapton near Accrington. There were no arrests and police seized a quantity of sound equipment.