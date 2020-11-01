Public face "roll of the dice" without more firefighters - says union

Fire and rescue services won’t be ready for major threats to the UK without more firefighters, the Fire Brigades Union has warned.

New figures released by the union show brigades have faced the Covid-19 pandemic with 11,237 fewer firefighters than in 2010.

Greater Manchester has lost 629 firefighters, (a 32 percent cut), Lancashire has lost 274 (down 21 percent) and Merseyside 319 (down 26 percent).

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “Be it mass flooding and wildfires caused by climate change, huge post-Grenfell building safety challenges, terrorist attacks; or pandemics, firefighters are an all hazards emergency service on the frontline protecting the UK from the vast majority of major threats.

“But a decade of devastating cuts means that we can only effectively handle one of these crises at a time. The brutal reality is that, if and when mass-flooding or another major emergency hits this winter, it could impact firefighters’ ability to aid the pandemic response, or respond to another major incident.

”Increasingly, each time one of these major emergencies break out, the public face a roll of the dice, hoping that more than one won’t come at once - and it’s only a matter of time until we lose that gamble."