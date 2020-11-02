Blackpool illuminations to be turned off during lockdown

Blackpool illuminations are to be switched off ahead of the national lockdown bosses in the town have announced. The lights will go out at midnight on Wednesday the 4th, the day before the new measures come in.

The lights normally shine for 66 nights from the switch on in late August. The Blackpool Tower, will remain lit. It's hoped that they'll be turned on again in December depending on local restrictions.

Cllr Gillian Campbell, Cabinet Member for Tourism & Culture, said: “It is hugely disappointing to have to turn off the Illuminations but given the restrictions due to come in place on Thursday there is no real alternative. The primary purpose of the national lockdown is to get infection rates down and we cannot be seen to do anything that jeopardises that objective.

“It was always our intention to extend the lights season into the New Year and if there is any way in which we can switch the lights back on during December in a safe and secure way we will endeavour to do so.”

That attraction usually brings 4 million people into the resort and close to £300m. This year the illuminations were switched on behind closed doors for the first time in 70 years by “Corona heroes”, who'd made significant contributions during the first wave of the pandemic.