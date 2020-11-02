Cannon & Ball's 'Together We'll Be OK' back in the charts

Tommy Cannon has thanked fans in a heartfelt tweet as he and Bobby Ball's duet 'Together We'll Be OK' reached the Official Chart over the weekend.

Mr Ball passed away aged 76 in Blackpool Victoria Hospital last week after testing positive for coronavirus. As one half of the comedy duo who shot to stardom in the 1970s, Ball was famous for his outfit of bow tie and braces, with the catchphrase: "Rock on, Tommy!"

The track which was at number 53 on the Official Singles Download Chart on Friday was theme song from the comedian's huge Cannon And Ball Show which ran on ITV for 12 years.

His wife Yvonne Ball thanked all the staff that cared for her husband.