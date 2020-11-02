Coronavirus tests will be offered to everyone across Liverpool in a pilot of mass testing in England.

Anyone living or working in the city can be tested regularly from Friday, even if they have no symptoms.

The Prime Minister BrJohnson said this approach "has the potential to be a powerful new weapon in our fight against Covid-19".

The provision of around half a million new, rapid turnaround tests is happening at the request of local leaders, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

The aim is to find asymptomatic cases in order to help prevent and reduce transmission in the community

City leaders are supporting the mass testing pilot in Liverpool Credit: PA

366.4 coronavirus cases per 100,000 in Liverpool fo the 7 days to October 29

Testing will be carried out in new and existing sites across the city, including in hospitals, care home settings, schools, universities, workplaces and using at-home kits.

The Prime Minister thanked local leaders for volunteering to be part of the first city-wide population testing pilot.

These tests will help identify the many thousands of people in the city who don't have symptoms but can still infect others without knowing. Everyone in Liverpool can help play their part by getting a test and following the rules, including the critical basics of hands, space, face. Boris Johnson

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson, who's brother died after contracting Covid-19 said:

"We are pleased that our numerous conversations have resulted in Liverpool becoming a pilot for mass testing, which will help to quickly identify people who have the virus and reduce transmission substantially."