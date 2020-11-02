Manchester City Women win third FA cup title in four seasons

Manchester City women are celebrating after lifting the FA Cup trophy for the third time in four years.

They claimed the title once again after late extra-time goals from Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie earned them a three, one win over Everton at Wembley.

Manchester City are currently fifth in the Women's Super League table but manager Gareth Taylor said the victory at Wembley could be a "springboard" for the rest of the season.

We want to achieve big things, we want to make history, and challenge the club to do what may never be done again, which is win the FA Cup twice in one season. Manager Gareth Taylor

Manchester City's Jill Scott, Steph Houghton and Ellen White pose with the trophy after the Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Credit: PA images

The 50th Women's Cup final had been pushed back from May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goalscorer Janine Beckie says the team went into the game knowing only a win would be good enough for the defending champions.

Pictures: Manchester City FC