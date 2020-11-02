The proportion of Caesarean section deliveries carried out under general anaesthesia approximately halved during the first wave of coronavirus, a study suggests.

The research from north-west England, published in Anaesthesia (a journal of the Association of Anaesthetists), shows the rate fell from 7.7% to 3.7%.

The authors said guidelines at the onset of the pandemic recommended using local anaesthesia for caesarean section in preference to general anaesthesia, in order to reduce the risk of Sars-CoV-2 infection in healthcare workers.

"Anaesthetic decision-making, recommendations from these anaesthetic guidelines, and the regular presence of an on-site anaesthetic consultant in the delivery suite throughout the first wave could be among the key factors that influenced this decline," said the authors, who include Dr Kailash Bhatia, from Saint Mary's Hospital in Manchester, and Dr Malachy Columb, of Wythenshawe Hospital.

The study says national figures from the UK suggest that 8.75% of more than 170,000 Caesarean sections are performed under general anaesthetic.

The authors of the study explored whether general anaesthesia rates for women having Caesarean sections changed during the peak of the pandemic across six maternity units in the North West of England.

They analysed data for 2,480 Caesarean sections across these six maternity units from April 1 to July 1 2020 and compared this information with data from 2,555 C-sections performed at the same hospitals over a similar period in 2019.

The data revealed a significant reduction - from 7.7% to 3.7% - in general anaesthetic rates for women having Caesarean sections, with analysis showing that a woman having a C-section birth during this period in 2020 was half as likely to have it under general anaesthetic as a woman having the procedure in 2019.

During the pandemic period, of the 76 women who tested positive for Covid-19, 27 underwent caesarean section with only one (3.7%) having a general anaesthetic, which is similar to the overall general anaesthesia rate for all Caesarean sections.

Dr Bhatia said: "It has been known for a long time that regional anaesthesia - i.e. a spinal epidural - is safer than general anaesthesia for Caesarean sections.

"It has other benefits, which include better pain relief, both partners being able to share in the birth experience in theatre during the procedure, and earlier skin-to-skin contact with the baby.

"However, during the current Covid-19 pandemic, there are additional concerns that, if a woman who has the virus is given a general anaesthetic, she could develop more serious respiratory problems than if she had a regional anaesthetic, and it is therefore even more important that general anaesthetics are avoided where possible.

"Women in labour may require a Caesarean section before the team caring for them know whether she has Covid-19 or not, and therefore, in these women, it is also important to avoid general anaesthesia if possible.

"General anaesthesia not only puts the woman having the Caesarean section at risk of respiratory problems, but also anaesthetic staff and other healthcare workers in theatre, as tracheal intubation is an aerosol-generating procedure which poses a high risk of viral transmission from a suspected or confirmed case.

"It is therefore not surprising that anaesthetists were keen to avoid general anaesthesia - unless regarded as essential - in order to ensure the safest possible care for patients, and a safe working environment for staff."