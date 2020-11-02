Safari Park boss urging 'Government to show common sense' over lockdown closures

The boss of Knowsley Safari Park in Merseyside has criticised the Government's decision to force it to close during the second lockdown, while outdoor public places can remain open.

Getting in a car to drive around the safari can be easily done in line with lockdown guidelines and with less staff interactions than at a drive-through fast food restaurant. This is a short-sighted move that needlessly puts the future of the safari at risk, along with jobs and the support we provide to wildlife conservation and sustainability projects. Edward Perry Managing Director

The park in Prescot is home more more than 700 animals with a 5 mile drive through safari.

Edward Perry the managing director of Knowsley Safari in Merseyside, said:

"We cannot furlough expert staff who are needed to feed and look after the animals. The reality is that we face hundreds of thousands of pounds in running costs during a lockdown when we won't be receiving any income from ticket sales.

"We were just about recovering from being shut for almost four months during the first lockdown and operating at a reduced capacity during the peak summer months.

"We're urging the Government to show common sense and to allow us to remain open."