Show for music fans launched by The Charlatans frontman

A new online TV show is promising that music fans can go to a gig without having to leave home. Gorilla TV is back on our computer screens tonight - and behind it is a man who really knows his music.

Tim Burgess, solo artist and frontman of Manchester band The Charlatans has launched the new show to provide something for music fans during the pandemic.

It is being filmed at one of Manchester's most iconic venues - The Deaf Institute, one of two music venues in the city that Tim helped to rescue back in June. He says he's hoping it will give a platform to local artists too.

Victoria Grimes has more: