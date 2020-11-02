Tatton MP, Esther McVey has revealed she will be voting against the month long national lockdown measures in an instagram post to her followers.

Measures will be debated and voted on when they are put before the House of Commons on Wednesday.

From Thursday non essential shops, leisure, hospitality and the beauty industry will be shut down as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Former Cabinet minister and Conservative MP said she would vote against them because the "'lockdown cure' is causing more harm than Covid".

Esther McVey instagram post

The measures will see pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential retail closed for four weeks, but schools, colleges and nurseries will remain open.

People will also be allowed to exercise and socialise in outdoor public spaces with their household or one other person.

The Prime Minister will seek to face down growing backbench unrest over the new restrictions when he tells the Commons there is no option but to impose them.